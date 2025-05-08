Enfield has elected 20 inspiring young people as Youth Councillors to represent their peers across the borough.

After months of hard work, dedication, and spirited campaigning, the new members were appointed on 25 April to serve a two-year term as members of the Enfield Youth Council.

This year’s election saw 32 candidates step up to the challenge, bringing enthusiasm, fresh perspectives, and a commitment to positive change.

Over the course of four months, candidates crafted powerful manifestos and campaign videosand connected directly with their peers by visiting schools, libraries, and youth centres. Their efforts paid off, with nearly 4,000 young people casting their votes.

Councillor Abdul Abdullahi, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “It is truly incredible to witness our future generation taking the initiative to make our community a better place for young people.

“I would like to congratulate our newly elected members and thank them for being the driving force for youth empowerment in Enfield.”

Enfield Youth Council is a dynamic platform that empowers young people aged 11 to 19 years (up to 25 for those with SEND) to collaborate with Enfield Council and local organisations to discuss key issues such as education, mental health, community safety, employment opportunities, and equality.

Meet the newly elected Youth Councillors:

Omari Green – Chace Community School

Jeneba Musa – St Anne’s Catholic High School for Girls

Vihansa Lokuge – Enfield County School

Ada Hayvaci – Dame Alice Owen’s School

Absa Thiam – Chace Community School

Ender Oztoprak – Enfield Grammar School

Layla Jalal – Oasis Academy Enfield

Perrez Ampofo – Latymer School

Fardowsa Mohamed – Ark John Keats Academy

Sultan Asmin Ersoy – Oasis Academy Enfield

Olivia Morgan-McKay – Oaktree School

Akira O’Garro – Chace Community School

Jamie Harris – Chace Community School

Melis Yuce – Latymer School

Rachelle Lopoua – Edmonton County School

Tolga Celikkalkan – Chace Community School

Salah Yahya- Laurel Park School

Dea Khdhir – Laurel Park School

Zera Yesiltas- Laurel park School

Rachel Isufi – Southgate School