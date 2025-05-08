Enfield has elected 20 inspiring young people as Youth Councillors to represent their peers across the borough.
Enfield has elected 20 inspiring young people as Youth Councillors to represent their peers across the borough.
After months of hard work, dedication, and spirited campaigning, the new members were appointed on 25 April to serve a two-year term as members of the Enfield Youth Council.
This year’s election saw 32 candidates step up to the challenge, bringing enthusiasm, fresh perspectives, and a commitment to positive change.
Over the course of four months, candidates crafted powerful manifestos and campaign videosand connected directly with their peers by visiting schools, libraries, and youth centres. Their efforts paid off, with nearly 4,000 young people casting their votes.
Councillor Abdul Abdullahi, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “It is truly incredible to witness our future generation taking the initiative to make our community a better place for young people.
“I would like to congratulate our newly elected members and thank them for being the driving force for youth empowerment in Enfield.”
Enfield Youth Council is a dynamic platform that empowers young people aged 11 to 19 years (up to 25 for those with SEND) to collaborate with Enfield Council and local organisations to discuss key issues such as education, mental health, community safety, employment opportunities, and equality.
Meet the newly elected Youth Councillors:
Omari Green – Chace Community School
Jeneba Musa – St Anne’s Catholic High School for Girls
Vihansa Lokuge – Enfield County School
Ada Hayvaci – Dame Alice Owen’s School
Absa Thiam – Chace Community School
Ender Oztoprak – Enfield Grammar School
Layla Jalal – Oasis Academy Enfield
Perrez Ampofo – Latymer School
Fardowsa Mohamed – Ark John Keats Academy
Sultan Asmin Ersoy – Oasis Academy Enfield
Olivia Morgan-McKay – Oaktree School
Akira O’Garro – Chace Community School
Jamie Harris – Chace Community School
Melis Yuce – Latymer School
Rachelle Lopoua – Edmonton County School
Tolga Celikkalkan – Chace Community School
Salah Yahya- Laurel Park School
Dea Khdhir – Laurel Park School
Zera Yesiltas- Laurel park School
Rachel Isufi – Southgate School
Leave a Reply