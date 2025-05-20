Enfield Council’s adult social care rated ‘Good’ by regulator

Enfield Council has today welcomed the findings of the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) assessment, which has rated the borough’s adult social care provision as ‘Good’ under its new inspection framework.

The assessment highlights the Council’s strong commitment to person-centred care, support for independent living and effective partnership working with health and community organisations.

The CQC praised the Council’s efforts to keep people living independently for longer, its joined-up approach to hospital discharge and reablement services, and the borough’s preventative work to support vulnerable residents and reduce the need for formal care.

People told the regulator that they felt supported to stay well. Notably, Enfield was recognised in the CQC report as having the highest uptake of direct payments in England, empowering residents to have greater choice and control over their care and to participate in their communities. There was also high praise for staff, and their “strong sense of loyalty to Enfield”.

Cllr Alev Cazimoglu, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “This rating is a reflection of the dedication and compassion shown by our frontline staff, care providers and voluntary sector partners. It shows that we are making a meaningful difference to the lives of residents who need our support most.

“With more than 334,000 residents and one of the most diverse populations in the country, Enfield’s adult social care team supports thousands of residents each year across a wide range of needs. This positive assessment confirms the Council’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, inclusive and responsive care.”

The Care Quality Commission inspectors also identified some areas where services could be further improved. The Council and its partners are already taking steps to address these areas as part of our commitment to continuous improvement through investment in staff recruitment, new models of service delivery and further collaboration with local communities.

You can read the CQC report online: https://www.cqc.org.uk/care-services/local-authority-assessment-reports/enfield-0525