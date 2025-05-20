Enfield Council and partners step up action for Knife Crime Awareness Week

Enfield Council is taking strong action during national Knife Crime Awareness Week (19–23 May), and is working closely with the Metropolitan Police and local community and voluntary organisations to help stop knife crime in the community.

Throughout the week, there will be a variety of events across Enfield to engage young people, support businesses and remove dangerous weapons from public spaces.

This work shows the Council’s strong commitment to education, prevention, and safety.

Knife Crime Awareness Week takes place from 19 to 23 May.

Among the many events taking place, Enfield Council will host the screening of a short, impactful film and documentary in youth hubs.

The documentary 21%, endorsed by the Metropolitan Police was made with the support of Enfield young people and features real-life testimonies from individuals affected by knife crime. The title reflects the aim to reduce knife crime by 21%. The film I Had To, explores the reasons behind young people’s choices, their consequences and calls for open and honest dialogue.

In addition, outreach sessions will take place in Edmonton schools to discuss county lines – where drug gangs try to recruit and exploit young people – and training on how to help someone if they have been a victim of a knife injury.

The Council and Metropolitan Police officers will be carrying out weapon sweeps across the borough.

Cabinet Member for Community Cohesion and Enforcement at Enfield Council, Cllr Gina Needs, said: “Knife crime is a serious issue that demands a united response. Enfield Council is proud to work hand-in-hand with the police, schools, youth services and local businesses to educate, safeguard, and protect. Together, we’re sending a strong message that carrying a knife is never the answer.”

These steps form part of Enfield Council’s broader strategy to tackle youth violence, support families and promote community safety across the borough.

For further information on Knife Crime Awareness Week in Enfield visit: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/community-safety/knife-crime-awareness-week Follow Enfield Council on social media to see officers in action during the week: https://x.com/EnfieldCouncil and https://www.facebook.com/EnfieldCouncilUK

National Knife Crime Awareness Week is a national event that highlights and celebrates the efforts of charities, police forces, youth professionals, parents, carers, and individuals who are working to reduce knife crime and make a positive impact on young people’s lives. Visit: https://www.knifecrimeawarenessweek.org.uk/

Picture – A potential weapon is recovered in Craig Park in Edmonton during Knife Crime Awareness Week.

Where can young people seek help?

Childline provides a telephone counselling service for children and young people in danger and distress. Tel: 0800 1111 (24-hour free helpline).

CrimeStoppers provides an anonymous freephone number for callers who have information about crime in the UK. Tel: 0800 555111.