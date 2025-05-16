Emergency services blocked off a section of Seven Sisters Road on Tuesday (May 13) after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Medics arrived in less than three minutes and the woman was treated at the scene for non-life changing or life-threatening injuries.

She was then taken to hospital.

Police arrested a man, 27, on suspicion of drug driving.

He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road, N4 at 21:07hrs on Tuesday, 13 May.

“A woman, the pedestrian, was treated at the scene for non-life-changing or life-threatening injuries and was later taken to hospital for further observations.

“The suspect has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

A London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.05pm last night (13 May) to reports of a road traffic collision in Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched an advanced trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than three minutes.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre.”