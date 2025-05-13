Electrical substation fire – Maida Vale

Firefighters were called to a fire at an electrical substation in the Cunningham Place and Aberdeen Place area in Maida Vale.

Three metres of high-voltage cabling connected to the substation was completely destroyed by fire. Thankfully no injuries are reported.

Station Commander Paul Meyrick was at the scene, he said: “There was light smoke in the vicinity of the substation fire so residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut.”

The Brigade’s Control Officers took the first of 16 calls to the fire at 1411 and mobilised crews from Paddington and Harrow to the scene. The incident was under control by 1746.

Based on current information, fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical event involving high voltage cabling.