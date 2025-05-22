Edmonton Drug dealer sentenced to three years

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Arroyave Andres Felipe Ocampo, 28, of Charlton Road, Edmonton, also pleaded guilty to possession of a false ID, driving without valid third-party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

At around 4:50pm on 11 November 2024, Ocampo was pulled over on London Wall in the City of London, after checks showed he was not the owner of the vehicle nor had insurance on the car.

Ocampo had taken his time to pull over and was driving very slowly to the side of the pavement before coming to a stop.

When officers approached, it appeared Ocampo was trying to delete messages on his mobile phone.

A search was carried out on the vehicle, with police dogs indicating something suspicious inside the car. Officers went on to discover vials of cocaine hidden inside the window control panel on the driver’s side of the door. The final count of the vials was 33.

Officers also found £330 in cash inside the car.

Detective Constable James Crellin, in the Criminal Investigations Department at the City of London Police, said:

“City of London Police officers are proactively targeting offenders and we will take action to disrupt and pursue those involved in the supply of Class A drugs on the streets of London.

“Putting these criminals behind bars removes another threat to rid the streets of this most impactful and harmful illegal activity, as we continue to actively identify, investigate and prosecute all others attempting to do the same.”

Further investigations found Ocampo had postcodes in his phones, which are believed to be the locations where he had intended to deal drugs.