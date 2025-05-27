Eat Wood Green – Town centre seed sowing and food growing!
📅Friday 20 June
⏰3pm – 7.30pm
Take the opportunity to visit Eat Wood Green, Wood Green’s unique new food growing and education space during #LFA2025!
Eat Wood Green has transformed a previously unused balcony at Wood Green Library into a new food growing and education space, bringing community-focused food growing activity from the iconic Wolves Lane Horticultural Centre onto the high street.
👨👩👧👦 Family-friendly sessions
🌿 Learn about food, nature, and wellbeing
📅 Book your 1hr 15min session now
👉 https://www.londonfestivalofarchitecture.org/…/eat…/
#EatWoodGreen #UrbanGrowing #GreenWoodGreen #ShapingWoodGreen
