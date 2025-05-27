Eat Wood Green – Town centre seed sowing and food growing!

📅Friday 20 June

⏰3pm – 7.30pm

Take the opportunity to visit Eat Wood Green, Wood Green’s unique new food growing and education space during #LFA2025!

Eat Wood Green has transformed a previously unused balcony at Wood Green Library into a new food growing and education space, bringing community-focused food growing activity from the iconic Wolves Lane Horticultural Centre onto the high street.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-friendly sessions

🌿 Learn about food, nature, and wellbeing

📅 Book your 1hr 15min session now

👉 https://www.londonfestivalofarchitecture.org/…/eat…/

#EatWoodGreen #UrbanGrowing #GreenWoodGreen #ShapingWoodGreen