easy Family of Brands Reunion May 2025

Day One

On 9th May 2025, we hosted Day 1 of the easy family of brands reunion in Monaco. The event, held at the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall, brought together brand partners, CEOs, and investors from across the easy family of brands for a day of updates, networking, and shared ideas.

We started with a buffet lunch and captured this year’s easy Family group photo using 3D virtual imaging by easyVirtual.tours. View the family photo via the link here.

During the afternoon, Stelios opened the talks with the easyHistory video, now viewed over 69 million times on YouTube in just one year. We then heard updates from Kenton Jarvis, CEO of easyJet, and from the new investors and leadership at easyHotel: Kristian Smyth of Tristan Capital Partners and CEO Karim Malak.

Day Two

For day two of the easy family of brands reunion, taking place on Saturday 10th May 2025, guests heard from the CEOs behind easySure, easyStars, easyVirtual.tours, easyBitcoin, and easyTag—each sharing how they’re growing their brands and shaping their future. Professor Costas Andriopoulos also led a session on two new projects: pitchiteasy.com and easyBusiness.school.

Guests also heard from Tony Anderson on the easy.com brand strategy, followed by Google representatives on how AI is transforming marketing. Legal experts shared valuable tips on trademark protection.

The day ended with a presentation from the Sir Stelios about the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, highlighting its ongoing support for good causes with profits from easyGroup.