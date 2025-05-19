EastEnders Story Producer Kyri Zindilis celebrates soap’s BAFTA win

EastEnders has clinched the TV BAFTA for Best Soap, following Emmerdale’s withdrawal from the nominations. The star-studded ceremony was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall and broadcast on BBC One on Sunday night.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw accepted the prestigious award alongside members of the cast, writing team and producers – including UK Cypriot Kyri Zindilis, who serves as the show’s Story Producer. Also nominated in the category were BBC’s Casualty and ITV’s Coronation Street.

In his acceptance speech, Chris thanked fans, stating that their continued support made it possible to mark EastEnders’ 40th anniversary with such an honour.

Sharing his excitement on social media, Kyri posted a photo with the award, captioned:

“BAFTA 2025 WINNERS: EASTENDERS. Still in shock, still shaken, but so proud of our entire cast and crew. What a way to celebrate our 40th year.”