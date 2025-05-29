Dujarric: Holguín’s goal is to achieve results by end of July

The goal of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, is to achieve results on the agreements by the end of July, Spokesperson for the UNSG, Stéphane Dujarric said on Tuesday

Dujarric, referred to Holguin’s contacts in Cyprus, during a Press Briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

He noted that Holguin is in Cyprus, where she will stay until 31 May.

Referring to Holguin’s separate meetings, on Saturday, with Greek Cypriot leader, Nikos Christodoulides, and on Monday with Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, Dujarric noted that the UNSG personal envoy “said that in both meetings she heard the concerns of the leaders and also reviewed the group of initiatives to build trust agreed by the parties during the last meetings in Geneva, which took place in March”. “The Personal Envoy said that the aim is to work with the parties to achieve results on the agreements by the end of July, when the next meeting with the Secretary-General will take place,” he added.

According to the UN Spokesperson, while in Cyprus, Holguin will also meet other actors on the Cyprus issue while that she plans to subsequently engage with the guarantor powers of Greece, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General António Guterres announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

The European Commission designated Johannes Hahn, a former European Commissioner, as Special Envoy for Cyprus to contribute to the settlement process, in close cooperation with Holguín.