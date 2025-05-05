Drunk passenger grounds Gatwick-Larnaca flight affecting 118 travellers

A drunk passenger disrupted an EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Larnaca, leading to the cancellation of the return flight and affecting 118 passengers.The incident occurred on the budget airline’s service to Cyprus, with the passenger causing disturbance throughout the journey, airport operator Hermes confirmed.

Police were waiting at Larnaca Airport upon the aircraft’s arrival in Cyprus and immediately arrested the intoxicated individual, according to Hermes.

Following the incident, the airline decided the aircraft would return to Britain without passengers, resulting in the cancellation of the scheduled Cyprus to UK service.

EasyJet arranged overnight accommodation for the 118 affected travellers and rebooked them on alternative flights the company said.