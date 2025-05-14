Detectives name victim of murder in Manor House

Detectives have now named an 87-year-old man – much loved by his community – as the victim of a murder in Manor House.

John Mackey sadly died on Thursday, 8 May after being robbed around 17:53hrs on Tuesday, 6 May in Goodchild Road.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said:

“John was a proud Irishman and an innocent member of the public, and was walking back home after running errands when he was the victim of this tragic incident.

“His family tell us he was one of 11 children. He was born in Callan, County Kilkenny, Ireland and moved to London in the 1950s. He was uncle to a remarkable 22 nieces and nephews and a brother to his remaining four siblings, they will all miss him.

“John’s family describe him as funny and charming. He was a life-long Arsenal fan, who was adored by his family and was loved by his local community.

“His family will join John on one final trip back to Ireland where he’ll be laid to rest.

“I would like to reassure the local community that a man has been charged and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with John’s death.”

Peter Augustine, 58 (25.10.1966), of Green Lanes, Hornsey, was charged on Friday, 10 May, with murder and robbery. He is remanded in custody.

Anyone with information for the investigation team can contact them on 0208 345 3715 quoting 6012/06MAY. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.