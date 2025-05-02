Detectives appeal to potential victims of dating app incidents in Hertfordshire

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries, thefts and fraud offences linked to a dating app are urging potential victims to come forward.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating criminal activity including burglaries, thefts and fraud offences, involving victims who have been befriended on Grindr, a social networking and dating app for the LGTBQ community.

During the investigation, several victims have been discovered in Hertfordshire, and detectives from the constabulary’s Specialist Investigation Team are supporting colleagues from Scotland Yard to ensure that anybody who has been affected by this is identified and supported.

The offences are believed to have taken place between approximately October 2024 and March 2025, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been targeted or has information that will assist with their investigation.

The Metropolitan Police investigation has so far, led to four people being arrested

Superintendent Owen Pyle, who is the Strategic Lead for LGBTQ for Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: “The volume of these offences and the impact of the safety of both individuals and on the wider LGBTQ community means that these are being treated as potential hate crimes.

“I firstly want to offer my thoughts to those affected by these offences, and I urge anyone who has experienced a crime similar to this to come forward – we want to help you.

“These were a series of pre-planned offences where unsuspecting people have been targeted through the Grindr app, leading suspects to arrange meeting in a victim’s home before taking high value items.

Supt Pyle added: “These are thought-out, callous crimes in which a rapport is built with the victim to take advantage of them. We want to reassure all those affected that we are working hard to try and find all the victims of these offences.

“We have dedicated LGBTQ+ Liaison Officers within the force who are trained to provide tailored support to victims from the LGBTQ+ community and are able to address their specific needs.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Welby.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org