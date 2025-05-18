Cyprus wants a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement with the US, official says in Brussels

Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Permanent Secretary, Marios Panayides, expressed Cyprus’ support to the European Commission’s efforts for a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement with the US, speaking during an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on trade issues which was held in Brussels on Thursday.

During the meeting, EU Commissioner for Trade, Maros Sefcovic, briefed the Ministers on EU efforts to rebalance trade with the US, following the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, as well as on the negotiations with the US during the 90-day suspension of measures announced by both sides.

Also, during a discussion on the Economic Security Strategy of the EU, the Commission briefed Ministers on developments regarding the implementation of the strategy, with a particular focus on the revision of the Foreign Direct Investment screening regulation.

According to an official press release, Panayides praised on behalf of Cyprus the efforts made by the Commission to reach a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement with the US.

He also welcomed the publication of the list of possible EU countervailing measures in response to the US tariff policies (the measures would be applied if there is no outcome in the negotiations). He also stressed the importance of protecting the EU’s strategic interests.

During the debate on EU economic security, Panayides stressed the need for a holistic approach, balancing outward-looking and protection measures, and highlighted the importance of improving coordination at both national and European level, through appropriate governance mechanisms.

Regarding the revision of the Foreign Direct Investment screening regulation, the Permanent Secretary advocated for full respect to national competences and the right of member states to take final decisions regarding foreign investment in the EU.

During lunch, Ministers had the opportunity to catch up and exchange views on the EU’s ongoing trade negotiations with third countries other than the US.