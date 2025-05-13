Cyprus’ Theo Evan competes in Eurovision semi-final tonight

The first semi-final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest takes place tonight in Basel, Switzerland, with Cyprus’ representative Theo Evan among the 15 artists competing for a spot in Saturday’s grand final.

The show begins at 10 p.m. Cyprus time at St. Jakobshalle stadium, with hosts Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer presenting the first 15 competing acts, alongside three pre-qualified countries – Spain, Italy, and host nation Switzerland.

Only 10 countries from tonight’s semi-final will advance to Saturday’s grand final on May 17, where they will join the “Big Five” nations (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, United Kingdom) and Switzerland.

Greece’s representative Klavia with “Asteromata” will compete in Thursday’s second semi-final, where another 10 finalists will be selected from 16 participants.

The running order for tonight’s first semi-final places Cyprus in the final position, with Theo Evan performing “Shh” as the 18th act of the evening.

Between performances, viewers will see “postcard” segments showcasing Switzerland through the eyes of competing artists, featuring chocolate making, wine tasting, and traditional Swiss activities.

A new announcement system will be used for revealing the 10 qualifiers, with three entries shown simultaneously on a split-screen before one is announced as qualifying.

The final will feature 26 countries competing for the Eurovision title, following Switzerland’s victory last year.