Cyprus promotes culture aiming at sustainable development, MFA official says

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andreas Kakouris, reaffirmed Cyprus’ strong commitment to promoting culture as a vital component of sustainable development and multilateral cooperation, in his address, on Wednesday at the High-level Interactive Dialogue on Culture and Sustainable Development, at the UN headquarters, in New York.

“My presence is indicative of the importance that Cyprus attaches to the issue at hand,” he noted, underscoring the national priority placed on cultural affairs.

Cyprus aligned itself with the statement of the Group of Friends of Culture, emphasizing, at the same time, that “culture is not only the thread that connects us with our history and identity. It is also a powerful force for social cohesion and economic growth.”

Kakouris stressed that culture contributes to “more effective, inclusive, equitable and sustainable development”, and that cultural and creative industries “can foster innovation, create jobs and strengthen resilience.”

He highlighted the recognition in the Pact for the Future of culture as “an enabler of sustainable development,” noting that it offers “individuals and communities a strong sense of identity and fosters social cohesion.” Cyprus, he recalled, is among the countries that “collectively committed to integrating culture into economic, social and environmental development policies and strategies.”

Kakouris asserted that “the promotion of culture, cultural diversity and the protection of cultural rights are essential not only for individuals but have a fundamental role in fostering peace and stability.” He also noted that “culture and cultural rights are among Cyprus’ top priorities, both nationally and internationally, including at the United Nations.”

As such, he recalled that Cyprus is “one of the initiators and co-chairs of the UN Group of Friends of Culture.”

He described culture in the digital age as “a powerful instrument for inclusion, creativity and sustainability,” and noted Cyprus’s commitment to “connecting cultures in the digital age.”

During Kakouris’ address, two national initiatives were showcased, the Digital Heritage Research Lab at the Cyprus University of Technology, which hosts the UNESCO Chair on Digital Cultural Heritage and is dedicated to “the digitization, documentation, archiving, preservation, protection and promotion” of cultural heritage, and the remote village of Fikardou, a UNESCO-protected site, which launched “its very own online platform to preserve and share its rich cultural heritage globally,” providing a model of how “local communities can thrive in the digital age and boost sustainable tourism.”

He noted that “our biggest commitment reflected in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is to ‘leave no one behind’. This promise must extend to all aspects of our society, including cultural and creative sectors”.

He said that now is the moment to “place culture closer to the heart of multilateralism,” including in intergovernmental processes such as the Fourth Financing for Development Conference and the Second World Summit for Social Development, as well as the broader post-2030 Agenda.