Cyprus President tells Ambassadors he awaits tangible results by the EU concerning the region

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday that he expects that there will be some tangible and substantial results, not just Declarations, but steps on behalf of the EU that will show in practice its interest in the region.

The President attended a lunch hosted by the Ambassador of Lebanon Claude el Hajal, at her Residence, in Nicosia, in the presence of Ambassadors of Arab states.

An announcement by the Presidency says that the President referred, intel alia, to the priorities of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026, noting that the aim is to bring the EU even closer to the Middle East and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

President Christodoulides stated that he appreciates the friendship of the Ambassadors from the friendly states of the region since the time he served as Government Spokesperson, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, and now as President of the Republic.

The Ambassador expressed her gratitude to the President and the Republic of Cyprus, which, she said, has always stood by Lebanon, in solidarity in many difficult moments.

She also expressed her desire the lunch, with the participation of Ambassadors of Arab states will be established and offered commemorative gifts on behalf of all, to the President of the Republic.