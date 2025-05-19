Cyprus President sends strong message about prostate cancer prevention at Blue Route walk

Prevention is the most important factor in fighting cancer, was the main message sent on Sunday by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who emphasised that prostate cancer has a 90% cure rate.

In the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Center, in Nicosia, people gathered sent a strong message for life, prevention, and solidarity from the state and society through the “Blue Route,” which included a symbolic 2-kilometer walk in the Cypriot capital dedicated to raising awareness about prostate cancer.

The event, an initiative of Europa Uomo Cyprus and the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Center, was held with the support of the Municipality of Strovolos and aimed to inform, mobilise and inspire society around the prevention and early diagnosis of a disease that affects thousands of men in Cyprus and which, if detected early, can be effectively treated.

The event was attended by the President of the Republic, who walked alongside citizens, sending a clear message of support to patients and their families. Ministers, MPs, local government representatives, and other officials also took part in the “Blue Route,” emphasizing with their presence that prevention is a shared responsibility.

The President of Europa Uomo Cyprus, Andreas Moyseos, said in his speech that the fight against prostate cancer is a matter that concerns us all, adding that prevention is the most important weapon in the fight against prostate cancer and that the biggest obstacle to prevention is not the disease itself, but silence.

The President of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Center, Christos Triantafyllides, said in his speech that the Oncology Center is not only a place of treatment, but also a pillar of information and empowerment, the new CEO of OPAP Cyprus, Alexandros Davos, expressed his satisfaction for the fact that the PSA test has been included in the screening program, while the Mayor of Strovolos, Stavros Stavrinides, said in his speech that this effort is truly commendable, adding that it is the first Blue Route to be implemented in Strovolos.