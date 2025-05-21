Cyprus President launches in London “Minds in Cyprus” campaign to repatriate talent

Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, will launch on Wednesday, the campaign “Minds in Cyprus,” aimed at encouraging Cypriots abroad to return to the island, stated Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis in a written statement.

He highlighted that this is a strategic initiative designed to transform Cyprus into a new, productive model, focusing on the scientific and professional talents of the Cypriot diaspora.

The event, organised jointly by the Cyprus Presidency, Invest Cyprus, and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), has already generated significant interest, with over 750 Cypriots in the UK—including young scientists, professionals, and students—participating, according to Letymbiotis.

The Spokesman emphasised that this strong response is a positive sign of confidence and future prospects, reflecting the increasing prestige of the Cypriot economy in innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific research.

The event is also being attended by senior executives from 20 leading companies operating in Cyprus, as well as Centers of Excellence, with the purpose of showcasing the opportunities available in the island’s modern labor market.

During the event, the President of Cyprus will introduce the full Action Plan for Talent Repatriation, developed through a joint strategic effort by the relevant ministries.

This Plan is part of the national strategy to strengthen ties with Cypriots living abroad and includes policies on employment, innovation, entrepreneurship, taxation, education, and family reunification.

According to Letymbiotis, this represents a well-organized and focused set of measures that provides a clear framework to enable talented Cypriots abroad to return and continue their careers and lives in Cyprus.

The event features two focused roundtable discussions and will conclude with an open question-and-answer session with the President. Letymbiotis added that the “Minds in Cyprus” initiative signals the start of a coordinated national effort to bring skilled individuals back to the country.

President Christodoulides is accompanied in London by the Minister of Labour and Social Security Yiannis Panagiotou, the Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nikodemos Damianou, the Director of the Office of the President Charalambos Charalambous, the Government Spokesman and other officials.

The event to be held in London will be broadcast online at https://youtu.be/edx7GGTFiTs