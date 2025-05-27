Cyprus President: Flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza cannot be blocked by anyone

The continuous flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza is something that cannot be hindered by anyone, said President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday in statements to the media, on the sidelines of an event in Nicosia.

Referring to criticism at home regarding Nicosia’s stance towards Israel, he sent the message that “not everything lends itself to an election campaign.”

In response to a journalist’s comment that the Government was under fire regarding its stance towards Israel, President Christodoulides said that “the continuous flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza is something that cannot be hindered by anyone and anyone who hinders it, is condemnable, and this is the position of the Republic of Cyprus.”

He noted that the Republic of Cyprus was the first country to take a specific initiative through the “Amalthea” plan for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians living in Gaza. “And, this initiative was welcomed by the entire international community from the Arab world, except for some parties in Cyprus. So, I think we have to be a little careful”, he said, adding that, “not everything lends itself to an election campaign”.