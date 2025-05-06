Cyprus Number of unemployed in April shows an annual decrease of 13.1%

The number of unemployed in April showed an annual decrease of 13.1%.

According to the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of April 2025, reached 8,118.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for April 2025 decreased to 9,655 persons, in comparison to 10,035 in the previous month.

In comparison with April 2024, a decrease of 1,225 persons or 13.1% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities, construction, trade, accommodation and food service activities, as well as to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market.