Cyprus: No pollution at Lady’s Mile beach, Head of Environment Department tells CNA

There is no pollution or downgrading at Lady’s Mile Beach in Limassol, the Head of the Department of Environment, Theodoulos Mesimeris told the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday, invited to comment on a recent statement by the British Bases in Akrotiri about possible water pollution in the Lady’s Mile area.

Mesimeris explained that the monitoring of swimming waters is regulated by strict European rules and has been followed in Cyprus for many years.

He told the CNA samples taken from Lady’s Mile Beach were sent to the State Laboratory for testing and needed 48 hours to complete the analysis. “Today, the results came back and showed there was no pollution or contamination in the water”, he added.

The official report was sent to the Department of Environment while the British Bases were also notified, and both sides are now working together to repeat the tests. “Their aim is to reassure everyone that the water in Lady’s Mile is safe and clean once again”, he added.

A press release issued on Saturday by the British Bases, said that unsafe levels of Intestinal enterococci have been found after recent testing at beaches stretching from The Snug beach at RAF Akrotiri to Oasis Restaurant on Lady’s Mile and as a result the water does not meet the required standards for safe sea bathing.

Lady’s Mile beach is on the southern coast of the island and is part of the Sovereign British Bases Areas.

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis told reporters on Sunday that “the goal is to return Lady’s Mile beach to the public within a few hours.”

She reassured that the situation is under close watch and not a cause for concern, stressing efforts are ongoing with the British Bases.

Hadjimanolis said that inspections in other areas around Limassol are ongoing to ensure proper monitoring, emphasizing the importance of both sea and land pollution controls.

Mesimeris said that Cyprus has a programme in place as part of its responsibilities. “This programme ensures that Cyprus’s waters are very clean and among the best in the European Union”, he concluded.