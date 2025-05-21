Cyprus Minister notes deliberate violations through illegal drilling activities in maritime zones during UN event

Cyprus notes an escalation in maritime threats, with Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades citing “deliberate violations of the sovereign rights of states through the conduct of illegal drillings and unauthorized surveys in their maritime zones by third countries” during an event at the United Nations, in New York, on Tuesday.

Vafeades participated at the high-level open debate on “Strengthening Maritime Security through International Cooperation for Global Stability”, organized by Greece, in its capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council for the month of May.

In his address, the Minister welcomed the convening of the open debate on maritime security, highlighting its cross-cutting importance to “global peace, economic development, environmental protection, and human security.”

Expressing alignment with the “EU statement”, the Cypriot Minister underscored Cyprus’s national perspective as a “small island state with a distinct role in maritime activities.”

“Cyprus firmly believes that a coordinated, holistic, and multi-dimensional approach at national, regional, and international level is essential to effectively address these threats” he added.

He also denounced the “instrumentalization of maritime routes for smuggling and human trafficking,” which is “deliberately aimed at destabilizing regions and undermining the rule of law.”

Minister Vafeades pointed out that “90% of commerce at sea” makes maritime attacks particularly disruptive, with consequences for “supply chains, security, and the environment.”

Cyprus, he said, advocated a “coordinated, holistic, and multi-dimensional approach” grounded in existing international law—particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) which, it stated, “codifies customary international law and is thus binding on all states.”

He also said that Cyprus proposed four strategic priorities, namely national strategies aligned with international frameworks to combat terrorism and trafficking and stronger cooperation via joint naval exercises and intelligence sharing.

Ge also cited common standards for defense technologies and enhanced capacity building and leveraging emerging technologies, including AI, through multilateral initiatives like the Global Digital Compact.

Vafeades called on all UN Member States “who have yet to accede to UNCLOS, the SUA protocols, or the Agreement on Marine Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, to do so without delay,” reaffirming its commitment to maritime security based on “partnership, shared responsibility, and respect for international law.”

“By upholding these foundational legal instruments and translating our commitments into coordinated action, we can protect international navigation, secure global trade and supply chains, and contribute to lasting global stability” he said.

The Minister of Transport was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Andreas Kakouris, as well as the Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Maria Michael.