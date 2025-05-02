Cyprus has eleven aircraft at its disposal for firefigthing period, Government says

As of April 2025 Cyprus’ firefighting aircraft are under the umbrella of the National Guard and the firefighting period will include 11 primary aircraft, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said. He added that the Forestry Department has already received 127 new vehicles and expects an additional 29.

He also added that the ‘112’ emergency number will become operational in the Fire Department in the coming months. The Spokesperson made statements to the press Friday, following a meeting on firefighting management at the Presidential Palace.

According to the Spokesperson over 1,200 people have already been trained in forest firefighting and the local authorities have been subsidized with over €1 million for the cleaning of 269 illegal landfills.

He also said that the communities received a grant of €1 million for fire protection purposes.

The meeting, chaired by the President of the Republic, was attended by the Ministers of Interior, Defense, Agriculture, Environment, Justice and Public Order, the Chief of the Police, the Chief of the Fire Department, the Special Advisor to the President on Crisis Management and Civil Protection issues and government officials.

Letymbiotis noted in his statements that the Government is working with consistency and determination for the reform of the Civil Protection framework, implementing a holistic and coordinated plan.

He said that the goal is to establish a modern and operationally effective National Civil Protection mechanism.

The Spokesperson noted that through new legislative initiatives, the strengthening of institutions, the provision of critical means and infrastructure, as well as systematic training, the government is laying the foundations for a safer, a more prepared and resilient country.

Letymbiotis also said that 81% of the forest fires in 2024 were extinguished before they spread beyond one hectare, while the average burned area within state forests per fire decreased by 28.9% compared to the average of the last decade.

He added that the intervention time is 12 minutes and that confirms, as he said, the mechanism’s functionality and operational readiness.

He went on to say that no complacency is allowed as the effects of climate crisis are affecting our region.

As regards the 112 emergency number the Spokesperson said that the second phase will include other critical state services as well as the establishment of the National Crisis Management Center.

Letymbiotis also said that the government is investing in raising awareness on prevention. He recalled that the Forestry College will reopen, with an expanded role in training forest officers but also in empowering forest communities and local government, through special seminars and programs.

Replying to a question the Spokesperson said that “Akritas” helicopter of the Cyprus Police is yet to return from Israel where it takes part in firefighting efforts to combat wildfires that broke out two days ago in the neighboring country.

He noted that the Republic of Cyprus was the first state to respond to the call of the Israeli authorities to contribute to the efforts to manage the fires, adding that they have been in constant contact with Israel from the very beginning.

Letymbiotis noted that Cyprus responded to the call weighing its capabilities, adding that the goverment offered to send ground forces if needed.