Cyprus had most overcrowded prisons in the EU in 2023 according to Eurostat

Cyprus experienced the most overcrowding in its prison system in 2023, first among all EU member states and with an occupancy rate almost double of that of France, according to data released by Eurostat.

In 2023, 13 EU member states had overcrowded prisons given that their systems neded to handle more prisoners than they were designed to hold.

The highest overcrowding was observed in Cyprus, with an occupancy rate of 226.2%, France (122.9%) and Italy (119.1%). The lowest prison occupancy rates were recorded in Estonia (56.2%), Luxembourg (60.8%) and Bulgaria (67.7%).

In total across the EU in 2023, there were around 499,000 prisoners, indicating a 3.2% increase compared with 2022. There were 111 prisoners per 100 thousand people, slightly more than in 2022, when this rate was 108.

When it comes to the rate of prisoners based on population, Cyprus stood below the EU average at 101 prisoners per 100 thousand people. The total number of prisoners in 2023 stood at 959, the highest recorded in the country since 2013.

In the period between 1993 and 2023, highest number of prisoners in the EU was recorded in 2012 (553 thousand prisoners). After a period of stability from 2017 to 2019, there was a decrease of 6.6% in the number of prisoners in 2020 (463 thousand), followed by a 7.7% total increase from 2021 to 2023.

When comparing EU countries, the highest prisoner rates per 100 thousand people in 2023 were in Poland (203), followed by Hungary (187) and Czechia (181). The lowest rate was in Finland (53), the Netherlands (66) and Slovenia (68).