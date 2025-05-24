Cyprus gearing up preparations for 2026 European Maritime Day

The official handover ceremony for the hosting of the European Maritime Day (EMD) 2026 took place Friday in Cork, Ireland, during the closing ceremony of this year’s celebrations, in the presence of the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis. Cyprus was represented by the Mayor of Limassol and officials from the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

A press release by the Shipping Deputy Ministry said on Saturday that EMD 2026, organized by the Republic of Cyprus, will be held on May 21 and 22, 2026, during the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The city of Limassol will be at the heart of the celebrations, with parallel events taking place in other coastal cities across Cyprus and preparations are underway, in close collaboration with the European Commission, aiming for a seamless and successful event that will showcase Cyprus’ maritime identity and European vision.

The coordination of the EMD 2026 has been undertaken by the Shipping Deputy Ministry, in collaboration with other competent Ministries, local authorities, and stakeholders from the blue economy sectors.

European Maritime Day is the EU’s flagship annual event for the marine and maritime community and the stakeholders of the blue economy.

Cyprus, as a maritime nation and island state with a long nautical tradition, is proud to host the event in Limassol — a city that blends blue growth, innovation, and European cooperation, the press release said.

EMD 2026 will offer an open and inclusive dialogue, exchange of ideas, and the promotion of collective action for the sustainable development of our oceans and the blue economy.