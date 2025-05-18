Cyprus Foreign Minister goes to Rome and Brussels for Pope’s enthronement, EU Summit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, is traveling to Rome on Saturday, where tomorrow, Sunday, he will represent the President of the Republic at the Enthronement Ceremony of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, which will take place in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, after the Enthronement Ceremony, Kombos will be received in a private audience by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

It is added that the Minister of Foreign Affairs will then depart for Brussels, where he will participate in the proceedings of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and the EU-African Union Summit, and will have bilateral meetings with the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner, the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, and with Cypriot MEPs.