Cyprus Football

A thrilling match at Alpha-mega, where Omonia Nicosia and Aris drew 3-3. The big winner of the matchday was AEK, who beat Apollon Limassol 3-0. APOEL and Pafos drew 1-1.

Specifically, in the three mat-ches that were held on Monday for the 9th matchday in the con-text of the B’ Phase for Group A of the Cyprus League by Stoixi-man at Alphamega, Aris, who were losing 0-3, made a comeback to draw the match with Omonia Nicosia.

Stevan Jovetic opened the scoring for Omonia against Aris in the 11th minute, Willy Senedo in the 27th made it 0-2. Jovetic returned immediately in the next minute (28th) and made it 0-3. In the 43rd minute, Alex Opoku Sarfo reduced the deficit for the home team and in the 54th min-ute Alexandr Kokorin brought the difference to one goal. Yannick Gomis in the 64th minute brought the match to a draw, scoring Aris’ 3rd goal.

At the AEK Arena, Karol Angielski scored a hat-trick on the big day. He opened the scoring against Apollon Limassol in the 9th minute. Then in the 28th minute he doubled his team’s goals with a penalty and scored his third goal for AEK in the 54th minute.

At the GSP where APOEL welcomed the champions Pafos, the home team opened the scoring in the 61st minute with Max Meyer. Pafos’ response came three minutes later in the 64th minute with Bruno Felipe goal the game ending 1-1.

Karmiotissa was relegated to the second division after losing 0-1 to AEL yesterday, with Kyriakos Kyriakou scoring the only goal of the match in the 5th min-ute.

In other Sunday matches for Group B of the Cyprus League by Stoiximan, ENP prevailed over Ethnikos Achna 4-2, while Omonoia Aradippou won 4-1 against Omonoia 29M at Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, in the last match of the play-outs phase.

ENY Digenis Ypsonas, Olympiacos Nicosia, and Akritas Chlorakas have secured their place in the First Division for the 2025-26 season.