Cyprus FM points out need for targeted measures to counter circumvention of EU sanctions

Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, underlined the need for more effective and targeted measures against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, in order to counter circumvention practices by third countries, during the Foreign Affairs Council, held in Brussels, on Tuesday.

According to a press release, during the discussion on Ukraine the Foreign Minister reiterated Cyprus’ support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Kombos also welcomed the adoption of the 17th package of sanctions, underlining the need for more effective and targeted measures to counter circumvention by third states.

Speaking during the discussion on the Middle East, especially in relation to the situation in Gaza, Kombos said that Cyprus supports the ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the lifting of all restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid.

According to the press release, the Foreign Minister noted that it is of the utmost importance “to ensure conditions conducive to a real political horizon” ahead of the upcoming “Global Alliance” Conference on the two-state solution.

On Syria, Kombos said that “we maintain a positive approach” and supported “the gradual and further easing of sanctions, while ensuring close monitoring of the situation on the ground”, according to the press release.