Cyprus-Finland cooperate closely in EU and bilaterally President says

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides hailed the excellent ties with Finland, stressing that the two countries work closely in bilateral and multilateral level and in the EU.

President Christodoulides, who is paying a two-day working visit in Helsinki, met with the Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, in the afternoon and following their private meeting and the expanded talks between their delegations, they made statements to the press.

President Stubb said that they discussed about regional security issues, related to the greater Middle East, their transatlantic partnership and also on Russia’s war.

“The future of Ukraine is key to Europe’s security, stability in the Middle East as well”, he said.

He described Christodoulides’ visit as historic since the last time a President of Cyprus visited Finland was in 2004.

Stubb also said that Cyprus is one of the largest flag states in the world and plays a significant role in the shipping and sectors of international regulation. “The Cypriot flag is familiar also here in the ports of the northern Baltic Sea. Last winter, over 80 ice-class ships visited Finnish ports with a Cyprus flag. So the sea connects us in so many ways”, he added.

Christodoulides said that the bilateral ties are strong and the peoples of both countries maintain regular contacts, including the increasing number of Finnish tourists that are coming to Cyprus.

He added that the business delegation that traveled in Helsinki is quite sizable by Cypriot standard which is indicative of the keen interest of Cypriot business people to work closer together with Finland.

The President also said that Cyprus is grateful for Finland’s support as regards the Cyprus issue and for the way Finland is voting on international fora with regards to the solution.

He added that Finland has significantly contributed to peacekeeping efforts in Cyprus over the decades, including through the first UN-appointed mediator in 1960, who was a former Finnish Prime Minister, Sakari Tuomioja.

President Christodoulides said that they also discussed foreign policy and defence issues, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East and upcoming Cyprus EU Presidency the first half of 2026.

He extended an invitation to his counterpart to visit Cyprus to which Stubb replied «Ι’ ll be there.».