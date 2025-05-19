Cyprus fines major supermarkets for misleading sales practices

Several Cypriot retailers have been fined tens of thousands of euros after the Consumer Protection Service uncovered a string of misleading sales tactics that offered shoppers no real financial benefit despite advertising steep discounts and promotional offers.

Shoppers flocked to supermarkets and other stores enticed by deals and advertisements claiming significant price reductions or free products. However, investigations by the Ministry of Commerce’s Consumer Protection Service revealed that many of the advertised promotions were deceptive.

Among the practices flagged were falsely advertised “2+1” offers—where consumers paid for two items supposedly to receive one free, only to be charged for all three. Other products were marketed as being €1 cheaper without disclosing previous prices, leading consumers to believe they were getting a better deal than they were.

In one case, a five-item bundle was advertised as a “value pack” yet cost only €0.02 less than buying the items individually. Retailers also violated the “30-day rule,” which mandates that any advertised price reduction must be based on the lowest price in the last 30 days. In many instances, the original prices were inflated, misleading consumers about the extent of the discount.

The Consumer Protection Service classified these tactics as unfair commercial practices, involving either inaccurate or false information. “Such practices lay the groundwork for consumer deception, especially around price calculations and advertised discounts,” said the agency’s director, Costas Karayiannis.

Despite earlier leniency and efforts to educate retailers, the agency has now begun issuing financial penalties. The fines, published on the Service’s website, include:

€80,000 to Sklavenitis Cyprus Ltd for breaching laws on unfair commercial practices€50,000 to Metro Foods Trading Ltd€40,000 to Chr. Ch. Christofi (Athainitis) Ltd

Offending retailers were found to label products with phrases like “free” or “discounted” without delivering on those claims, often omitting key price details such as the percentage of the discount or the previous sale price.

Karayiannis stressed that the agency remains committed to ensuring lawful market conduct and will continue its inspections to safeguard consumers from misleading pricing strategies.

In Cyprus