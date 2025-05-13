Cyprus FA president conflict of interest case files handed to Law Office

Independent criminal investigator Alexandra Lykourgou delivered files today to the Law Office containing investigative material regarding a conflict of interest case of Cyprus Football Association president George Koumas.

Police officially informed sources that “the entire investigative material has been handed to the Attorney General for review and instructions.”

Earlier this year, a preliminary report was submitted to the Attorney General, as previously reported. In late April, a new meeting took place involving senior officials from the Law Office and members of the police investigative team.

According to sources, neither George Koumas nor individuals connected to him have been called to provide investigative testimony thus far. Based on available information, whether this occurs depends on instructions from the Law Office.

The decision by Law Office leadership will clarify whether any person will be called to provide an open statement or as a suspect for committing offenses.

The report revealed by Phileleftheros in September 2023 mentioned a “triple incompatibility” involving George Koumas. The investigation was conducted by legal experts Elias Stefanou and Efthymios Th. Efthymiou, who were appointed as investigating officers by the Ethics and Sports Protection Committee.

According to earlier revelations dating back to 2018, Koumas was allegedly selling television products while holding a senior position in the CFA.

Sources indicate that at least until 2018, he communicated with the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (CyTA) in two capacities – as both CFA Deputy President and as a businessman trading television rights.

Additional allegations being examined include claims that Koumas leveraged his CFA position to benefit certain football clubs through manipulation of television rights distributions.

He is also under scrutiny for reportedly granting a €200,000 bonus to a club without clear justification, coinciding with matches that drew suspicious betting activity.

The Committee’s investigation reportedly examined match-fixing allegations as well, including claims of influence over referee appointments and match outcomes.