Cyprus-EP Presidents focus on importance of Europe and future of young people in talk with youth

The importance of Europe and the future of young people were the focus of Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who took part in the event “Your Europe, Your Future: Talking to Youth”, held at the CYENS Centre of Excellence, in Nicosia, with the participation of students from Cypriot Universities.

Responding to questions on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in health and education, President Christodoulides said “we must utilise AI in health”, while expressing the position of the Republic of Cyprus that “we need more European acquis in education and health”. Citing the management of the coronavirus pandemic as an example, President Christodoulides advocated for a European Health Union.

Roberta Metsola said that it must be ensured that the risks from artificial intelligence are mitigated, that regulations should be made, and that education should keep pace with technological developments, by informing and training individuals and not replacing them. She also pointed out that the EU was investing in Artificial Intelligence.

Referring to the health sector, the President of the EP said that “we have learned some lessons from the coronavirus pandemic”, noting that “populism and disinformation are easy”.

Asked what the investment of 100 billion euros in the defence sector by the EU meant for the security of Europe and Cyprus in particular, Metsola said that the European Parliament has been calling for a more common defence policy for some time, noting that the EU must stand on its own two feet without dependence on external assistance. She added that these issues also include cybersecurity, autonomy, electricity, water, etc.

President Christodoulides said the Republic of Cyprus was in favour of the EU’s strategic autonomy, emphasising that “we must decide what we want” and welcoming EU initiatives in this direction. He also noted that these priorities, as well as others, such as housing, health and education, should be defined within the Multiannual Financial Framework.

In response to a question about the integration of third-country students into Cypriot society and the labour market, the President of the Republic said that Cyprus has a special plan for talents from third countries that facilitates their employment in Cyprus, as well as the Blue Card that allows their movement within the EU, noting, however, that these issues must be addressed collectively by the EU.

Roberta Metsola expressed the will to expand the single European degree, as well as educational partnerships with Africa.

Asked whether there is a plan for the green transition in Cyprus to benefit both communities, the President of the Republic said that the Government’s planning concerns the entire territory and is also financed by the EU. He cited, as an example, the project for RES in the buffer zone, which is financed by the EU and from which both communities on the island will benefit, he said.

Asked about the Government’s measures regarding training issues for young Cypriots the President of the Republic noted the need to link the labour market with education, adding that the Government was working on this.

He added that three studies were underway – two from the EU and a national one – to see to what extent graduates found employment in their field of studies or whether they have changed their professional orientation.

Referring to the importance of brain gain, President Christodoulides noted the launch of a Government campaign abroad for the return to the country of Cypriot professionals with scientific training.

Metsola said that they would promote issues related to educational integration in the EU, noting they needed to identify the gaps in the labour market of the member states.

Asked about the business programmes and opportunities provided by the EU, the President of the Republic said that the EU offers incredible access to opportunities and funding, such as funding for the creation of Centers of Excellence. He added, however, that the EU lags behind other third countries such as the USA, which also affects the competitiveness of the EU.

The President of the EP described the issue of competitiveness as “urgent”, noting that Europe is progressing rapidly on issues of competitiveness.

In response to a question on Energy issues, President Christodoulides said that as an island state Cyprus is isolated and therefore in order to feel secure, the key is to have an interconnection with Greece and neighbouring states, and for this the EU is funding a specific project.

President Christodoulides also said that many of the things that the EU offers and are a given for today’s young people were not accessible by previous generations.

He added that Europe “is our future” whether for Education or Health or the Cyprus issue, but also for any issue, calling on young men and women to be actively involved in politics, in society, in all aspects of life in Europe. At the same time, he stressed that Cyprus has a say and a role in EU decisions.