Cyprus’ defence industry has made significant progress in recent years, Palmas says

Cyprus’ defence industry has made significant progress in recent years, proving that it has capabilities, know-how and growth prospects, Minister of Defence Vasilis Palmas, said on Thursday, stressing that Nicosia, at the last Council of the EU Defence Ministers stood in favour of the development and promotion of medium-sized defence industry enterprises.

In his speech at a conference organised by the Ministry of Defence in Nicosia aimed at informing the local ecosystem regarding the actions of the Ministry in the fields of Research and Innovation and Defence Industry, Palmas said that “after the government decision to support the Cypriot defence industry, we are working intensively to create the appropriate structures and shape the policies that will facilitate its access to funding programmes, know-how and international cooperation”.

He said that the Ministry of Defence recognises the importance of the active participation of Cypriot companies and research institutions and “will support their development and promotion efforts”.

“Cyprus, as a semi-occupied state, but also a member of the European Union in a geopolitically unstable region, must substantially invest in strengthening its defence capabilities”, he added.

In this context, according to the Minister of Defence, the contribution of local companies, research institutions and all the bodies involved was considered “extremely important and necessary”.

Referring to the last Council of EU Defence Ministers held in Brussels on Tuesday, Palmas said that issues concerning the defence industry of the member states were discussed at that meeting and Cyprus, “took a very clear position on the development and promotion of medium-sized defence industry companies”.

In his speech at the conference, the Ministry’s Defence Director, Panayiotis Hadjipavlis, briefed the attendees about the new developments in the field of research, innovation and defence industry and about the European Defence Fund programme for 2025.

He said that the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with all stakeholders, was intensifying its efforts to strengthen the local ecosystem and added that in a rapidly changing environment, “the Ministry of Defence is called upon to respond by developing the defence capabilities of the Republic of Cyprus”.

“The Ministry’s investments in research and innovation are increasing year by year, as the actions are increasing and maturing”, he noted.

“Our aim is for Cypriot defence systems production companies to primarily succeed in supplying the National Guard with a number of systems and subsystems that are equal or even technologically superior to the rest, provided that these are manufactured to meet the needs of the National Guard and to integrate into the European market through partnerships or joint ventures with large international military equipment and materials companies,” he stressed.

Hadjipavlis said that the Ministry is already at the stage of completing the first two projects with joint ventures consisting of purely Cypriot research centers and small and medium-sized enterprises, within the framework of the Athena action, which began in 2019.

He said that upon completion of the action, the Ministry will pay approximately €900,000 in funding. Additionally, three proposals with Cypriot participation are underway within the framework of the European Defence Industrial Development Programme, while that 20 more proposals with Cypriot participation that were supported within the framework of the European Defence Fund, have also secured funding, he said.

He also said, among other things, that according to the latest update, an additional 19 projects have been selected to receive funding from the European Commission.

The contribution of the Ministry of Defence for assistance and co-financing of the projects that have been approved by the European Commission within the framework of the European Defence Fund, is estimated at a total of around €2.3 million, he added.

Hadjipavlis also said that in the context of developing capabilities in dual-use technologies, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Research and Innovation Foundation, was implementing six more research projects and is proceeding with the upgrade of laboratories of research centers, academic institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises, drawing funding of approximately €3 million from the EU Recovery Facility.