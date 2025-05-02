Cyprus Coca Cola match

Pafos beat Apollon 4-2 at the “Stelios Kyriakides” stadium in the first semi-final of the Coca-Cola Cup. At the same time, Omonia and AEK settled for a 0-0 draw at the GSP.

In the 13th minute, Anderson made it 1-0 for Pafos, only for Chagal to respond in the 15th minute for Apollon, making it 1-1.

In the 41st minute, Dragomir scored a goal for Pafos, closing the first half with a 2-1 lead.

Orsic opened the scoring with two more goals for Pafos in the 59th and 70th minutes. For Apollon, Sarlia scored a second goal in the 74th minute.

The second legs of the two matches will be played on Wednesday, May 7.