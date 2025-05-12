Cyprus’ classrooms are changing, and so is the country

If it’s true that compulsory education reflects the society of the future, then Cyprus is on the cusp of transformation, shaped by its “new Cypriots”: children of migrant families who grow up speaking many languages, far more than those traditionally spoken on the island.

According to the Ministry of Education’s 2023 Annual Report, 19.3% of primary and 15.3% of secondary school students are “non-native Greek speakers.” These numbers climb sharply in urban centers like Nicosia, where in districts such as Kaimakli and Palouriotissa, up to 80% of pupils come from migrant backgrounds. In public kindergartens, the shift is even more pronounced, with over one in five children coming from non-Greek-speaking households.

The government has responded with measures like expanding the DRASE program, which supports inclusion. Yet the ministry acknowledges the system is under strain. Some schools report over 25 languages spoken among pupils, but the number of specialized educators remains limited, affecting the quality and consistency of support.

This demographic change mirrors broader European trends. However, the challenge in Cyprus lies in how these changes integrate with a highly specific educational ecosystem. Despite restrictions on media access to schools, several educators offered off-the-record insights into how classrooms are adapting.

From central Nicosia to its suburbs, teachers describe a growing mismatch between a curriculum designed for Greek-Cypriot students and a student population increasingly made up of non-European newcomers. Yet, few reported serious intolerance. “The biggest issue is the income gap,” one teacher said. “Migrant families, especially refugees, are often large and face steep living costs. Cypriot families have more stability, and that difference affects how well children integrate.”

Languages such as Arabic, Russian, Bulgarian, and French are now widely spoken in Cypriot classrooms, adding to the complexity. “We have a curriculum built for Greek-Cypriot children that hasn’t changed much, and we need to adapt,” says one teacher at a multicultural primary school.

In the absence of sufficient official support, teachers rely on tools like Google Translate and personal dedication. “Children learn Greek quickly; some even compete to speak it best after just months,” said another educator. Still, frequent disruptions, from forced relocations to the risk of deportation, hinder continuity. “It’s frustrating to begin learning paths we often can’t finish,” one teacher said.

Teachers agree that while the government is offering help, it’s not structural. Many schools depend on improvised solutions. Although the DRASE program provides intensive Greek classes, language is just one barrier. “Some children from Syria have never attended school and can’t read or write in their own language,” noted a teacher. “Others struggle because their parents come from traditional backgrounds and don’t understand our bureaucratic system.”

Myria Vassiliou, president of the Cyprus Greek Teachers’ Organization (ΠΟΕΔ), echoes these concerns. While DRASE is a good step, it doesn’t meet structural needs. “Teaching time for Greek as a second language is often not enough, especially when new migrant children arrive mid-year,” she explained. She called on the ministry to ensure consistent support for all schools, not just those with high migrant populations. “Institutional support must become the rule, not the exception.”

What’s needed, teachers argue, is a systemic approach that views foreign students as an integral part of Cypriot society. Without this, schools are left to shoulder the burden with little long-term planning.

At the Ministry of Education, however, officials paint a more proactive picture. Pavlina Hadjitheodoulou-Loizidou, head of the Cyprus Pedagogical Institute, insists the government is taking systematic action. “Cyprus has a centralized school system. Based on data from schools, we activate measures to assist both teachers and students,” she said. The more non-Cypriot students a school has, the more support is allocated, including additional staff and funding.

Current support includes protocols for newly arrived students, multilingual communication for families, and educational materials in at least ten languages. “These are structural measures in place since 2016,” she noted, adding that Cyprus has shared its experience with other European countries.

Though challenges remain, especially in responding to unpredictable migration trends, Hadjitheodoulou-Loizidou believes these efforts are helping to modernize the system. “Even in teaching the history of Cyprus, we try to include the histories of the children’s countries of origin,” she added.

Cyprus now faces a pivotal question: will it reshape its educational system to reflect its changing population or continue to apply temporary fixes in a structure built for a bygone era?

*Massimiliano Sfregola is a freelance journalist who covers compelling local stories and social shifts shaping life in Cyprus.