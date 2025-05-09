Cyprus and China sign MoU in the field of sports

Cyprus and China signed on Thursday a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of sports. The MoU was signed at a special ceremony held at the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, by Minister Athena Michaelidou, on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, and Deputy Minister of the General Administration of Sports, Li Jing, on behalf of the People’s Republic of China.

In her speech at the ceremony, Michaelidou said that “today’s event proves in practice the will of the competent authorities of the Republic of Cyprus and the People’s Republic of China to promote and strengthen the cooperation between the two countries in the field of sports”.

She noted that with the Memorandum we seek to upgrade our cooperation with China in matters of mutual sporting interest, as well as to promote sporting relations between the two countries at the highest possible level.

More specifically, she said, this Memorandum of Understanding aims to strengthen the cooperation between our two countries, through activities such as organisation of sports events, participation of national sports teams and athletes in sport events in both countries, exchange of visits by athletes, sports delegations, experts, competent officials and specialists in the field of sports and physical education, joint participation in seminars and conferences on management methods in sport, exchange of information and expertise on issues of mutual interest, such as anti-doping control, sport infrastructure and sport-related information technology and cooperation in specific sports, jointly decided by the competent authorities of the two countries.

“I am confident that this Memorandum of Understanding will broaden and deepen our cooperation and will create many opportunities in the field of sports for both countries,” she concluded.