Cyprus Ηοuse Speaker stresses the need to preserve EU’s cultural identity

The protection of the European cultural identity in connection with the closeness of the EU to European citizens are key components for Europe that looks into the future, House Speaker Annita Demetriou said Monday, in her intervention at the conclusion of the work of the Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments of the Member States of the European Union, in Budapest.

The Conference concluded with the adoption of Conclusions which included amendments submitted by Demetriou regarding the need for EU Member States to ratify the Nicosia Convention on Offences Relating to Cultural Property, as well as a report on the necessity of strengthening the defence and security of the EU with respect for the competences as defined by the Treaties, a House of Representatives press release says here today.

Demetrioiu said that today the EU failed in being closer to its citizens and there is distrust and doubt, as a consequence of the rise of extremism, propaganda and fake news.

She went on to say that we need to strengthen citizens’ trust in European institutions and their participation in the decision-making process in order to build a strong Europe.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the President of the House of Representatives held private meetings with the President of the National Council of Slovakia, Dr. Richard Raši, and the President of the House of Representatives of Ireland, Verona Murphy.

During the meeting with Dr. Richard Raši they reaffirmed the excellent relations and bilateral cooperation. Demetriou expressed her gratitude for Slovakia’s principled stance and steadfast support for the efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem, as well as for the country’s contribution to UNFICYP.

During the meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Ireland, Verona Murphy, the Speaker of the House informed her about the upcoming assumption of the Presidency of the EU Presidency by Cyprus, in the first half of 2026.

In relation to the Cyprus issue, Demetriou expressed her appreciation for the long-standing position of Ireland in supporting the efforts for a comprehensive settlement of the problem, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation within the framework of the UN and the European acquis, as well as for the country’s contribution to UNFICYP.

The excellent relations between Cyprus and Ireland and the importance of the added value of parliamentary diplomacy were also reaffirmed during the meeting.