Cypriot gymnast Marios Georgiou wins silver at Varna World Challenge Cup

Marios Georgiou won the silver medal at the 2025 Varna World Challenge Cup, in Bulgaria, on Sunday.

According to a post by the Cyprus Sport Organization (CSO), the Cypriot gymnast secured the second place at the Balance Beam finals with 13,900 points, with the CSO speaking of “another great success for Cypriot gymnastics and the Federation.”

This is the third World Cup for the Cypriot champion this year, with Georgiou securing the silver medal also in the previous organisation.