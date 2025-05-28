Parikiaki Sports Courtesy of:

Cypriot Golf Society, funding group golf lessons for Children

Posted on May 28, 2025

The Cypriot Golf Society.are pleased to announce that we are funding group golf lessons on Saturdays from 2-3pm starting on 7th June, for six consecutive weeks.
The lessons will be held at South Herts Golf Club for children of Cypriot descent, who are between the ages of 7 & 14.
The children will be registered into a development programme and will receive a certificate at the end.
Please contact Dino on 07970 850632,or Steve on 07770 580803.

