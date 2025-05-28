Cypriot Golf Society, funding group golf lessons for Children

The Cypriot Golf Society.are pleased to announce that we are funding group golf lessons on Saturdays from 2-3pm starting on 7th June, for six consecutive weeks.

The lessons will be held at South Herts Golf Club for children of Cypriot descent, who are between the ages of 7 & 14.

The children will be registered into a development programme and will receive a certificate at the end.

Please contact Dino on 07970 850632,or Steve on 07770 580803.