Cypriot EU Presidency will focus on digital challenges for youth, Michaelidou says

Digital challenges faced by the youth is an issue that the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU will continue discussing, during the first half of 2026, Minister of Education, Sport and Youth, Athena Michaelidou, said upon her arrival on Monday to the Education, Youth, Culture and Sport Council in Brussels, meeting in its configuration of Ministers responsible for youth.

“This meeting is an excellent opportunity to confirm once again the importance we place on our youth, the youth of the European Union, see the challenges and give opportunities”, Michaelidou said.

The meeting is also “a very good opportunity to see how we can make our education systems more resilient, inclusive and effective,” she added.

On the youth agenda, Michaelidou welcomed the fact that the meeting focuses on “digital challenges that the youth faces” and added that “we intend to continue this discussion during our upcoming Presidency in 2026, during which we are making sure that the youth challenges regarding all the issues that allow us to help them will be included in our policies”.

Regarding education, the Minister said that “we are making sure that we have a resilient, effective, and inclusive educational system.”

“Today I will present our reforms regarding the technical-vocational education, the shift to skills, and especially how the Union of Skills can strengthen the European area of education,” she added.