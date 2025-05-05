Culture Deputy Minister to sign MoU in Rome for combating illicit trafficking of antiquities

Culture Deputy Minister Dr. Vasiliki Kassianidou is travelling to Italy for an official visit during which she will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli.

The memorandum, according to a press release, reflects the will of the two countries to promote synergies regarding the prevention of theft, plundering, import, export and illicit trafficking of movable cultural property and to promote their repatriation.

During her visit, Dr. Kassianidou will have meetings with officials of important cultural institutions, such as the Director General of ICCROM (International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage) Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral.

During these consultations, the press release says, the Deputy Minister will examine further ways of cooperation in the fields of cultural heritage preservation, co-organization of joint actions and the development of the cultural diplomacy of the Republic of Cyprus.

She will also meet Dr. Massimo Ossana, Director General of Museums of the Ministry of Culture, with whom the Deputy Ministry is collaborating on the organization of the exhibition planned in Rome, within the framework of the Cyprus Presidency of the EU, in the first half of 2026.

The Deputy Minister will be given a guided tour of the exhibition venue at Castel Sant’ Angelo.

Dr Kassianidou will also travel to Florence to attend the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Cyprus, which will be held by the Ambassador of the Republic, George Christofides.

On Thursday, May 8, the Deputy Minister will inaugurate the Cyprus pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, supporting and highlighting Cyprus’ participation in one of the most important international institutions of cultural creation and expression.