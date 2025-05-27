Cyprus Rugby Countdown to GSSE 2025 in Andorra – Games of Small States of Europe

The countdown is on for Cyprus Rugby 7s as they prepare to represent the nation at the GSSE 2025 Games in Andorra.

This time, Andorra will welcome eight countries: Malta, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro, and San Marino.

On Sunday 25 May 2025, the Cyprus Rugby 7s squad travelled as part of the wider Cyprus Olympic Team to the eagerly anticipated multi-sport event. The rugby tournament itself will be played across two days, kicking off on Wednesday 28 May and concluding on Friday 30 May.

The competition will feature eight nations, with Cyprus drawn in Pool A alongside Luxembourg, Monaco, and Liechtenstein. Pool B will see host nation Andorra compete against Malta and Montenegro.

This tournament marks another important chapter for Cyprus Rugby 7s following their impressive victory at the Rugby Europe Conference 2 Championship 7s in Bar, Montenegro in June 2024. Since then, the team has continued to build momentum, coming together for two highly productive training camps in Glenalmond, Scotland in March and more recently competing at the Lit Manor 7s in London. These experiences have been vital in fine-tuning preparations and strengthening the squad’s cohesion ahead of the Games.

Image showing Cyprus Rugby 7s playing at Lit Manor 7s rugby tournament

With just a day to go, excitement is building within the squad as they look forward to touching down in Andorra.

From there, it will be all systems go with final preparations before the opening matches. The players and staff alike are proud to be representing Cyprus and are determined to deliver strong performances on the international stage.

The travelling squad for GSSE 2025 is as follows:

Players:

Andreas Hadjiloizou

Alexander Georgiou

Alexander Thompson

Benjamin Yarrow

Demetrios Sofocleous

Nikolas Frost

Oliver Yarrow

Pantelis Stylianou (C)

Paul Oliver

Vaki Antoniou

Yanni Baimas

Coaching and Support Staff:

Marko Mladenovic – Head Coach

Alexander Zavallis-Roebuck – Assistant Coach

Lucy Wood – Physio

David Lee – Team Manager

The entire team is eager to pull on the Cyprus shirt once again and showcase their talents on the international stage.

Keep an eye on here at the Parikiaki for updates, match results, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the tournament. Follow Cyprus 7s on their own social media