Council tracks and prosecutes serial tyre dumping offender

A man who illegally dumped used tyres from a van onto a public road has been prosecuted, following a successful investigation by Enfield Council’s Waste Enforcement Unit.

Council officers studied footage from mobile waste enforcement CCTV cameras, that showed Mr Oscar Enrique Gomez, age 29, from East London unloading several old vehicle tyres from a white Ford Transit van.

Oscar Gomez carried out the illegal activity on three separate occasions on 19 July, 29 July and 18 August 2024 in Nobel Road, Edmonton.

On 6 May 2025, Oscar Gomez pleaded guilty to the three charges brought against him at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in north London.

The Magistrates imposed a Community Order for 12 months with one requirement, that he undertake 100 hours unpaid work for all three charges. Furthermore, the Defendant was ordered to pay the Council’s costs of £3,396.00, plus a victim surcharge of £114.

Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste at Enfield Council, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “I would like to congratulate and thank the Council’s Waste Enforcement Team for their hard work in bringing another fly tipper to justice in court.

“Make no mistake, if you break the law and illegally fly tip your rubbish on the borough’s streets, we will find you and we will prosecute you.”

