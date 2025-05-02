Congratulations to UK Cypriot Zakos Pallikaros who won the Jay Cutler Classic bodybuilding show in Las Vegas

Well done to Zakos Pallikaros who won the Jay Cutler Classic bodybuilding show in Las Vegas for the 8th year running. It’s one of the best bodybuilding shows run by 4 times Mr Olympia Jay Cutler. Zakos gets invited back every year because he keeps winning this contest. He has won it 8 out of 10 times that he has taken part.

He has the record of being the most consistent athlete since the show started 10 years Ago.

Here are some pictures of the show with the promoter and Mr Olympia Jay Cutler.

