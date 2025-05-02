Community Planting Day on Wood Green Common! 🌱

Students from Alexandra Primary School, St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, and Heartlands High School, along with Cllr Peray Ahmet, participated in a fantastic planting workshop led by Black Rootz on Wood Green Common.

After three engaging plant fostering workshops, today was the day when the young people planted their nurtured plants in the new community planting beds. Don’t they look amazing? ❤️

We can’t wait for Wood Green Common to reopen this summer! 🌿

