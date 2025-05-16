Community champions celebrated at Haringey Heroes ceremony
A campaigner for community safety, a cherished local greengrocer and an organisation supporting disadvantaged young people were among the winners of this year’s Haringey Heroes Awards, which were announced at a special ceremony at Jacksons Lane arts centre last night.
HH-groupshot
Haringey Heroes is the borough’s annual civic awards ceremony, recognising residents, businesses and organisations who have gone above and beyond in service to their communities.
This year’s edition marked the 60th anniversary of the creation of the London Borough of Haringey, with special lifetime contribution awards recognising enduring service to the borough and its residents.
The awards were presented by the outgoing Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Sue Jameson – whose term is set to conclude at the council’s AGM later this month – alongside Deputy Lieutenant Capt. Peter Baker, Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet and Deputy Mayor Cllr Ahmed Mahbub.
Emine Askar was awarded the title of Resident of the Year for her tireless dedication to the Love Lane Residents Association, with one fellow resident calling her ”the backbone of our community”.
Other winners included Ian Sygrave, who took home the Haringey at 60 Life-time Contribution to Haringey Award for his work as a tireless campaigner and advocate for community safety issues in the borough through leading the Ladder Community Safety Partnership for over 25 years.
Andy Hall of Hall’s Greengrocers, a longstanding fixture of Holcombe Market in Tottenham, took home the Haringey at 60 Business Contribution to Haringey, while RISE Projects were awarded the title of Mayor’s Hero for 2025 for their work engaging with and organising activities for disadvantaged young people.
The winners across 15 different categories were selected from 225 nominations made by Haringey residents.
Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Sue Jameson, said:
“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to congratulate our brilliant winners in this year’s Haringey Heroes awards.
“Throughout my year as Mayor of Haringey I have witnessed first-hand the countless ways in which our residents work together to support each other and make our borough the wonderful place that it is.
“As my term as Mayor draws to an end, this is a wonderful moment to recognise some of those who have gone the extra mile in service to our communities.”
The full list of Haringey Heroes winners and highly commended is:
Community Impact Business of the Year
4-22 Foundation – Winner
The Victoria Pub and Clubhouse – Highly Commended
The Ubele Initiative – Highly Commended
Creative Industry Business of the year
LegalAliens Theatre – Winner
Ten87 – Highly Commended
Fieldseat / Kit@pEvi – Highly Commended
Emerging Business of the Year
Udderlicious Ice Cream Shop Crouch End – Winner
TechWitch/ Atypify – Highly Commended
Smurkey – Highly Commended
Haringey at 60 Business Contribution to Haringey
Hall’s Greengrocers – Winner
Dunns Bakery – Highly Commended
Toff’s Fish and Chips – Highly Commended
New Century Barbers Shop – Highly Commended
Sustainable Business of the Year
Neil Electrics – Winner
Cocorose London – Highly Commended
Cinnamon Leaf Food Hall – Highly Commended
Community Hero
PC Eyahia Ahmed – Winner
Mickela Hall-Ramsey – Highly Commended
Pauleen Lijertwood – Highly Commended
Culture and Creative Hero of the Year
Mary Otumahana – Winner
Jose Angel (DJ Joga) – Highly Commended
Denise Dobson – Highly Commended
Health and Wellbeing Hero of the Year
Streetz Ahead – Winner
Glenn Delikan – Highly commended
Satish Kabra – Highly Commended
Haringey at 60 Lifetime contribution to Haringey
Ian Sygrave – Winner
Eddie Almond – Highly Commended
Chris Lane – Highly Commended
Sustainability Hero of the Year
John Miles – Winner
Frances Dismore – Highly Commended
David Bevan – Highly Commended
The Mayor’s Hero for 2025
RISE Projects – Winner
Rachida Belghrous – Highly Commended
Harry Rashid – Highly Commended
Haringey Resident of the Year
Emine Askar – Winner
John Field – Highly Commended
Amanda Bernard – Highly Commended
Voluntary/ Community Group of the Year
Roj Women’s Association – Winner
Haringey Migrant Support Centre – Highly Commended
Noel Park Big Local – Highly Commended
Volunteer of the Year
Ralph Kamper – Winner
Christopher Thorpe – Highly Commended
Anne Lavery – Highly Commended
Young Citizen of the year
Yasin Dogar – Winner
Dahlia Francis – Winner
Harry Cherfan – Winner
Kyan Alves Nicholson – Winner
Leave a Reply