Community champions celebrated at Haringey Heroes ceremony

A campaigner for community safety, a cherished local greengrocer and an organisation supporting disadvantaged young people were among the winners of this year’s Haringey Heroes Awards, which were announced at a special ceremony at Jacksons Lane arts centre last night.

HH-groupshot

Haringey Heroes is the borough’s annual civic awards ceremony, recognising residents, businesses and organisations who have gone above and beyond in service to their communities.

This year’s edition marked the 60th anniversary of the creation of the London Borough of Haringey, with special lifetime contribution awards recognising enduring service to the borough and its residents.

The awards were presented by the outgoing Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Sue Jameson – whose term is set to conclude at the council’s AGM later this month – alongside Deputy Lieutenant Capt. Peter Baker, Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet and Deputy Mayor Cllr Ahmed Mahbub.

Emine Askar was awarded the title of Resident of the Year for her tireless dedication to the Love Lane Residents Association, with one fellow resident calling her ”the backbone of our community”.

Other winners included Ian Sygrave, who took home the Haringey at 60 Life-time Contribution to Haringey Award for his work as a tireless campaigner and advocate for community safety issues in the borough through leading the Ladder Community Safety Partnership for over 25 years.

Andy Hall of Hall’s Greengrocers, a longstanding fixture of Holcombe Market in Tottenham, took home the Haringey at 60 Business Contribution to Haringey, while RISE Projects were awarded the title of Mayor’s Hero for 2025 for their work engaging with and organising activities for disadvantaged young people.

The winners across 15 different categories were selected from 225 nominations made by Haringey residents.

Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Sue Jameson, said:

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to congratulate our brilliant winners in this year’s Haringey Heroes awards.

“Throughout my year as Mayor of Haringey I have witnessed first-hand the countless ways in which our residents work together to support each other and make our borough the wonderful place that it is.

“As my term as Mayor draws to an end, this is a wonderful moment to recognise some of those who have gone the extra mile in service to our communities.”

The full list of Haringey Heroes winners and highly commended is:

Community Impact Business of the Year

4-22 Foundation – Winner

The Victoria Pub and Clubhouse – Highly Commended

The Ubele Initiative – Highly Commended

Creative Industry Business of the year

LegalAliens Theatre – Winner

Ten87 – Highly Commended

Fieldseat / Kit@pEvi – Highly Commended

Emerging Business of the Year

Udderlicious Ice Cream Shop Crouch End – Winner

TechWitch/ Atypify – Highly Commended

Smurkey – Highly Commended

Haringey at 60 Business Contribution to Haringey

Hall’s Greengrocers – Winner

Dunns Bakery – Highly Commended

Toff’s Fish and Chips – Highly Commended

New Century Barbers Shop – Highly Commended

Sustainable Business of the Year

Neil Electrics – Winner

Cocorose London – Highly Commended

Cinnamon Leaf Food Hall – Highly Commended

Community Hero

PC Eyahia Ahmed – Winner

Mickela Hall-Ramsey – Highly Commended

Pauleen Lijertwood – Highly Commended

Culture and Creative Hero of the Year

Mary Otumahana – Winner

Jose Angel (DJ Joga) – Highly Commended

Denise Dobson – Highly Commended

Health and Wellbeing Hero of the Year

Streetz Ahead – Winner

Glenn Delikan – Highly commended

Satish Kabra – Highly Commended

Haringey at 60 Lifetime contribution to Haringey

Ian Sygrave – Winner

Eddie Almond – Highly Commended

Chris Lane – Highly Commended

Sustainability Hero of the Year

John Miles – Winner

Frances Dismore – Highly Commended

David Bevan – Highly Commended

The Mayor’s Hero for 2025

RISE Projects – Winner

Rachida Belghrous – Highly Commended

Harry Rashid – Highly Commended

Haringey Resident of the Year

Emine Askar – Winner

John Field – Highly Commended

Amanda Bernard – Highly Commended

Voluntary/ Community Group of the Year

Roj Women’s Association – Winner

Haringey Migrant Support Centre – Highly Commended

Noel Park Big Local – Highly Commended

Volunteer of the Year

Ralph Kamper – Winner

Christopher Thorpe – Highly Commended

Anne Lavery – Highly Commended

Young Citizen of the year

Yasin Dogar – Winner

Dahlia Francis – Winner

Harry Cherfan – Winner

Kyan Alves Nicholson – Winner