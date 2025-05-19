Common values connect Holy See and Republic of Cyprus, Pope tells Foreign Minister

Pope Leo XIV referred to the enduring ties and common values connecting the Holy See and the Republic of Cyprus, highlighting Cyprus’ invaluable Christian heritage and its role as a bridge between cultures. Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, who represented the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, at the new Pontiff’s enthronement ceremony, in the Vatican, conveyed the warm wishes of the Cypriot head of state.

The enthronement ceremony of the first US-born Pontiff attracted a large crowd, with over 200,000 faithful filling the square, while more than 200 official delegations from all over the world were in attendance. Heads of State and Government, as well as other state officials, honored this important event for the Roman Catholic Church with their presence.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the Mass, the Foreign Minister was received in a private audience by Pope Leo XIV. During the cordial meeting, Minister Kombos conveyed the personal greetings and heartfelt congratulations of President Christodoulides to the new Head of the Roman Catholic Church.

For his part, Pope Leo XIV highlighted the enduring ties and common values that unite the Holy See and the Republic of Cyprus, recalling the island’s historic Christian heritage and its role as a bridge between cultures and faiths, the announcement concludes.