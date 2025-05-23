Co-chair of Enviroment Technical Committee expresses concern about reduction of Cypriot bee population

Co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee for the Environment, Michalis Loizides, expressed concern about the decline in population of the Cypriot bee. Speaking to CNA, he said that there are already some preliminary studies that indicate the decline in the population of the Cypriot bee to just 25% of the total number of native bees in the occupied areas and that a similar problem is likely to exist throughout the island.

Loizides pointed out that the population of bees imported from other countries, such as Italy, Turkey and Israel, is increasing at the expense of the Cypriot bee, due to the fact that it is not preferred by beekeepers, because it does not produce as much honey as the imported ones.

He noted that this finding is relatively recent and extensive studies have not yet been conducted, but the preliminary studies that were presented showed that there is a risk and that this issue should be considered and examined in greater depth.

The presence of bees from foreign varieties is significant in the government controlled areas as well, Loizides said, although there is no clear picture of their exact percentage.

He noted that for the Cypriot bee population to recover, a decision must be made and there must be cooperation from all those involved, to breed queens of the indigenous variety of bees and place them in the apiaries, in order to replace the imported ones.

In this way, he added, it is estimated that the Cypriot bee population will be restored within a decade.

Asked about the effects of the increase in the number of imported bees, Loizides explained that there are differences in the entire activity of bees as well as in the honey production process, from the collection of pollen to the pollination of plants.

Referring to the future steps as regards the project to address the increase in the rodent population in communities located near the buffer zone, he said that there was an enormous success of the program that was implemented with the cooperation of the UN in the pilot project in the community of Denia.

The program concerns the installation of nests for barn owls, which act as a natural enemy of rodents. The program will be expanded within the buffer zone, due to the successful pilot project, he said, noting that there has been a very positive response from both the UN and UNFICYP.

Communities interested in being included will submit applications.

He explained that the ideal period for installing the nests is in October, when barn owls are looking for places to nest.