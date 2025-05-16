Cllr Jason Jackson becomes Mayor of Islington for 2025-26

Cllr Jason Jackson has become the new Mayor of Islington, after being sworn in for 2025-26 at last night’s (Thursday, 15 May) Annual Council meeting.

A passionate community activist, Cllr Jackson led Islington’s pioneering Young Black Men and Mental Health initiative and is also a vocal advocate for youth employment and innovation.

Each incoming Mayor of Islington chooses a charity to support throughout their time in office. Cllr Jackson has chosen to champion Islington Giving and the vital work they carry out in the borough as they celebrate their 15th anniversary.

A coalition of local people and organisations, Islington Giving raises funds to support incredible community projects – including around mental health and employment opportunities for young people.

Upon being elected as the new Mayor, Cllr Jackson said: “It’s an honour to serve as Mayor of the borough that helped shape me, a place that is home to incredible people, bold ideas, and strong communities.

“This year, I’ll focus on celebrating our diversity, backing local businesses, and helping every neighbourhood thrive because when we work together, we all thrive.

“Islington Giving does incredible work in the community, for the community, and represent the very best of the borough – I look forward to championing and supporting the work they do around mental health and creating employment opportunities for young people.”

Cllr Jackson was first elected in a 2021 by-election and re-elected in the 2022 local elections, and has served as Chair of the Homes and Communities Scrutiny Committee.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Hackney, Cllr Jackson studied at City and Islington College and London Metropolitan University, both based in the borough, before completing a Master’s degree in Big Data in Culture and Society at King’s College London. There, he developed a strong interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to benefit all communities.

Alongside his work as a councillor, Cllr Jackson is a founding member of the Black Policy Institute, a think tank that aims to influence national policy and promote greater equity across society.

Cllr Jackson takes over from Cllr Anjna Khurana, who served as Mayor during the past year, supporting Brickworks Community Centre and promoting a message of welcome and community spirit across the borough.

The Mayor’s Consort is Tatiana Jackson. Cllr Rosaline Ogunro was appointed as Deputy Mayor and her Consort is her son, Zulu Ogunro.